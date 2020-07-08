All apartments in Plano
3515 Hilltop Lane
3515 Hilltop Lane

3515 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated home for lease in Plano. Home has just been updated with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Vast living spaces with amply sized in 3 bedrooms. Split bedroom plan. Master bathroom boasts a tub and a separate shower. Fantastic find in excellent location in Plano. Washer & dryer connections available and 2 car garage. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. If Active it is still available. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Tenants will be required to carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3515 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3515 Hilltop Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3515 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3515 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3515 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3515 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

