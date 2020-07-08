3515 Hilltop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated home for lease in Plano. Home has just been updated with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Vast living spaces with amply sized in 3 bedrooms. Split bedroom plan. Master bathroom boasts a tub and a separate shower. Fantastic find in excellent location in Plano. Washer & dryer connections available and 2 car garage. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. If Active it is still available. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Tenants will be required to carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease.