3515 Hilltop Lane

Freshly updated home for lease in Plano. Home has just been updated with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Vast living spaces with amply sized in 3 bedrooms. Split bedroom plan. Master bathroom boasts a tub and a separate shower. Fantastic find in excellent location in Plano. Washer & dryer connections available and 2 car garage. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. If Active it is still available. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Tenants will be required to carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
