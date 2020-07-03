3513 Curbstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in a great subdivision with several amenities including community pool and playground, walking trails, walking distance to elementary school. Oak Point preserve is walking distance. This home has all the upgrades and ready for move-in. 5 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, blinds and fans to help on energy costs. Natural light filters through from high ceilings, neutral colors throughout. Kitchen has granite countertop, built in microwave, walk in pantry, gas cooktop, opens to the living room. Stop looking for your homes to rent, this is the one. It will be available Sept 14th for move in.

Application process is online, application fee is non-refundable. qualifications are loaded to MLS