All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3513 Curbstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3513 Curbstone Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

3513 Curbstone Way

3513 Curbstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3513 Curbstone Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in a great subdivision with several amenities including community pool and playground, walking trails, walking distance to elementary school. Oak Point preserve is walking distance. This home has all the upgrades and ready for move-in. 5 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, blinds and fans to help on energy costs. Natural light filters through from high ceilings, neutral colors throughout. Kitchen has granite countertop, built in microwave, walk in pantry, gas cooktop, opens to the living room. Stop looking for your homes to rent, this is the one. It will be available Sept 14th for move in.
Application process is online, application fee is non-refundable. qualifications are loaded to MLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Curbstone Way have any available units?
3513 Curbstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Curbstone Way have?
Some of 3513 Curbstone Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Curbstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Curbstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Curbstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Curbstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3513 Curbstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Curbstone Way offers parking.
Does 3513 Curbstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Curbstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Curbstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Curbstone Way has a pool.
Does 3513 Curbstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3513 Curbstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Curbstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Curbstone Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District