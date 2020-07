Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on the opportunity to call 3508 Sandy Trail Lane home! This absolutely stunning two story home offers a great layout for entertaining and is the perfect spot for large family gatherings. Looking for a massive master bedroom? Look no further! Recent upgrades include paint, new lighting in kitchen, and much more! This home comes complete with ample storage as well as all closets are walk-in closets! Call to schedule your showing today!