Plano, TX
3503 Hilltop Lane
3503 Hilltop Lane

3503 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this awesome Duplex with Large Private Backyard!! 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage! Large Living with Fireplace Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Vaulted ceilings with skylight and tons of natural light. Quiet Neighborhood Conveniently Located to Shopping and Schools!! Easy access to George Bush, HWY 75, DNT Tollway.
All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3503 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3503 Hilltop Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3503 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3503 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3503 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3503 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.

