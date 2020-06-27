All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3424 Spring Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3424 Spring Mountain Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3424 Spring Mountain Drive

3424 Spring Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3424 Spring Mountain Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
FANTASTIC NORTH facing home in highly sought after SpringRidge Community, PLANO ISD zoned for Skaggs Elementary, Rice Middle, & Plano West Senior High School.Spacious Rooms, Soaring Ceilings and Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout! Open Floor Plan with Split Formals and Master Down! Great Kitchen with Gas Cook top, and Granite Counters Overlooks Huge living Room with Fireplace. Walls of Windows Provide Tons of Natural Light! Big Tree Shaded Back Yard with Covered Arbor and Privacy Fence is Perfect for Entertaining Outdoors. Nice Setback and Stately Shade Trees Create Great Curb Appeal! Convenient Location. Roof was replaced 2013, Water heater was replaced 2012, AC units was replaced 2010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have any available units?
3424 Spring Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3424 Spring Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Spring Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Spring Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Spring Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Spring Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Spring Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District