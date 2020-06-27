3424 Spring Mountain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

FANTASTIC NORTH facing home in highly sought after SpringRidge Community, PLANO ISD zoned for Skaggs Elementary, Rice Middle, & Plano West Senior High School.Spacious Rooms, Soaring Ceilings and Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout! Open Floor Plan with Split Formals and Master Down! Great Kitchen with Gas Cook top, and Granite Counters Overlooks Huge living Room with Fireplace. Walls of Windows Provide Tons of Natural Light! Big Tree Shaded Back Yard with Covered Arbor and Privacy Fence is Perfect for Entertaining Outdoors. Nice Setback and Stately Shade Trees Create Great Curb Appeal! Convenient Location. Roof was replaced 2013, Water heater was replaced 2012, AC units was replaced 2010