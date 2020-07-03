All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3416 Porter Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3416 Porter Creek Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

3416 Porter Creek Drive

3416 Porter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3416 Porter Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Great house in a great location in far north Plano- easy access to Hwy 121 and minutes from the Tollway and US-75. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and comes with the refrigerator! A bedroom is located downstairs that could be used as a study or a guest suite with a full bathroom. HOA will take care of the front yard and tenant will be responsible for maintaining the side yard. HOA annual fees are paid by the Landlord. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have any available units?
3416 Porter Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have?
Some of 3416 Porter Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Porter Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Porter Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Porter Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Porter Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Porter Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Porter Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3416 Porter Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 Porter Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Porter Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District