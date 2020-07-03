3416 Porter Creek Drive

Amenities

Great house in a great location in far north Plano- easy access to Hwy 121 and minutes from the Tollway and US-75. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and comes with the refrigerator! A bedroom is located downstairs that could be used as a study or a guest suite with a full bathroom. HOA will take care of the front yard and tenant will be responsible for maintaining the side yard. HOA annual fees are paid by the Landlord. Professionally managed.