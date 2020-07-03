Great house in a great location in far north Plano- easy access to Hwy 121 and minutes from the Tollway and US-75. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and comes with the refrigerator! A bedroom is located downstairs that could be used as a study or a guest suite with a full bathroom. HOA will take care of the front yard and tenant will be responsible for maintaining the side yard. HOA annual fees are paid by the Landlord. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have any available units?
3416 Porter Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 3416 Porter Creek Drive have?
Some of 3416 Porter Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Porter Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Porter Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.