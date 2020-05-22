All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

3416 Northwood Lane

3416 Northwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Northwood Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-bed, 2-bath in charming Plano neighborhood! Large front and back yards, backyard is fenced and comes with tool shed and large porch, hard flooring (laminate and tile) throughout. Interior gets a lot of natural light, kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Interior has fresh paint throughout. One of the bedrooms features nice, built-in shelving and cabinets. Neighborhood positioned conveniently, with close access to HWY 75, major stores for grocery and retail, and several parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Northwood Lane have any available units?
3416 Northwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Northwood Lane have?
Some of 3416 Northwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Northwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Northwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Northwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Northwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3416 Northwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Northwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3416 Northwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Northwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Northwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3416 Northwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Northwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3416 Northwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Northwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Northwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

