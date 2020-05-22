3416 Northwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4-bed, 2-bath in charming Plano neighborhood! Large front and back yards, backyard is fenced and comes with tool shed and large porch, hard flooring (laminate and tile) throughout. Interior gets a lot of natural light, kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Interior has fresh paint throughout. One of the bedrooms features nice, built-in shelving and cabinets. Neighborhood positioned conveniently, with close access to HWY 75, major stores for grocery and retail, and several parks.