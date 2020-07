Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 story house in Plano ISD, open family room, cozy breakfast connecting with living room and yard patio, nice kitchen with lots cabinets, spacious master bedroom and bathroom, ample closet space. Walking distance to trail, big community park and play ground. Close to I75, one of the best locations in Plano! Very close to shopping, entetainments and etc.