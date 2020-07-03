3404 Bluegrass Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Stunning Beautiful! Great open floor plan, lot of natural light! Very close to elementary school. Backs to Green Belt. Cabinetry with ample storage space! Snack bar opens to family rm. Spacious Master Bedroom with garden tub and a huge walk in closet. Easy access to highway. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.