Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

3404 Bluegrass Drive

3404 Bluegrass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Bluegrass Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Stunning Beautiful! Great open floor plan, lot of natural light! Very close to elementary school. Backs to Green Belt. Cabinetry with ample storage space! Snack bar opens to family rm. Spacious Master Bedroom with garden tub and a huge walk in closet. Easy access to highway. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have any available units?
3404 Bluegrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have?
Some of 3404 Bluegrass Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Bluegrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Bluegrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Bluegrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Bluegrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Bluegrass Drive offers parking.
Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Bluegrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Bluegrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Bluegrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Bluegrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Bluegrass Drive has units with dishwashers.

