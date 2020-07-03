All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:49 PM

3355 Lanarc Drive

3355 Lanarc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Lanarc Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath PLUS 2 Car Garage. Ready NOW yearly Lease.
You DO Not have to Mow Yard.
Renter to Verify all Measurements, Schools.
NO Pets! - NO Smoking! Sprinkler timer is set to water tenants half
of the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have any available units?
3355 Lanarc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3355 Lanarc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Lanarc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Lanarc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Lanarc Drive offers parking.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have a pool?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have accessible units?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 Lanarc Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

