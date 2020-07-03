Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath PLUS 2 Car Garage. Ready NOW yearly Lease. You DO Not have to Mow Yard. Renter to Verify all Measurements, Schools. NO Pets! - NO Smoking! Sprinkler timer is set to water tenants half of the yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3355 Lanarc Drive have any available units?
3355 Lanarc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3355 Lanarc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Lanarc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.