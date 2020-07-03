3355 Lanarc Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath PLUS 2 Car Garage. Ready NOW yearly Lease.

You DO Not have to Mow Yard.

Renter to Verify all Measurements, Schools.

NO Pets! - NO Smoking! Sprinkler timer is set to water tenants half

of the yard.