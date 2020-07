Amenities

Super cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage in east Plano off Parker Road. Minutes to 75! Close to parks, schools, churches and shopping. Featuring 2 living areas, galley-style kitchen with granite and fridge included, easy-care flooring and open living, dining. Fenced back yard. Full interior paint with a soft neutral gray palette scheduled 09-21 through 09-26-19 as well as minor repairs. Property will be available 10-01-19. HVAC FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month.