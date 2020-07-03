All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3309 Treehouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3309 Treehouse Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:12 AM

3309 Treehouse Lane

3309 Treehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3309 Treehouse Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great One story home Located in center of Plano. NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS. 4 bedrms, 3 full bath, a beautiful family room with fireplace, New paint inside and out, New Granite countertop in kitchen. New Laminate wood floor throughout the home. New dishwasher, double ovens, 2016 roof, 2014 water heater, HVAC was replaced on 2016. A bar in the wood paneled family room. A good sized sunroom (about 380 sqft) with air conditioning for workout and much more. House square footage included sunroom sqft. Great Backyard with a covered deck. Upgrade features include a attic space converted to a air conditioning office or study 200 sqft. The entry is in the garage. Five minutes from US-75 Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Treehouse Lane have any available units?
3309 Treehouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Treehouse Lane have?
Some of 3309 Treehouse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Treehouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Treehouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Treehouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Treehouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3309 Treehouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Treehouse Lane offers parking.
Does 3309 Treehouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Treehouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Treehouse Lane have a pool?
No, 3309 Treehouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Treehouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 3309 Treehouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Treehouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Treehouse Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District