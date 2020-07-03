3309 Treehouse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Great One story home Located in center of Plano. NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS. 4 bedrms, 3 full bath, a beautiful family room with fireplace, New paint inside and out, New Granite countertop in kitchen. New Laminate wood floor throughout the home. New dishwasher, double ovens, 2016 roof, 2014 water heater, HVAC was replaced on 2016. A bar in the wood paneled family room. A good sized sunroom (about 380 sqft) with air conditioning for workout and much more. House square footage included sunroom sqft. Great Backyard with a covered deck. Upgrade features include a attic space converted to a air conditioning office or study 200 sqft. The entry is in the garage. Five minutes from US-75 Move in ready.