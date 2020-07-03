3305 Caleo Court

Amenities
In the prestigious Whiffletree subdivision, situated on a quiet cul de sac this exquisite home features nail down hardwood floors, plantation shutters, extensive built-ins, exotic granite-shower & jacuzzi tub in the master bath; a tranquil outdoor living area & custom 3 car garage. Enjoy hosting worry free dinners in this chef's kitchen w an oversized island w extra sink, ss fridge, double oven & microwave that are all built-in. The breakfast rm, main living area & master each overlook the outdoor oasis. Both living spaces are accented with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplaces' & grand windows that allow tons of natural light. The Second floor has 3 beds & 2 baths with loft space that can also be used as a study!