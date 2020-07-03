All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

3305 Caleo Court

3305 Caleo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Caleo Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
In the prestigious Whiffletree subdivision, situated on a quiet cul de sac this exquisite home features nail down hardwood floors, plantation shutters, extensive built-ins, exotic granite-shower & jacuzzi tub in the master bath; a tranquil outdoor living area & custom 3 car garage. Enjoy hosting worry free dinners in this chef's kitchen w an oversized island w extra sink, ss fridge, double oven & microwave that are all built-in. The breakfast rm, main living area & master each overlook the outdoor oasis. Both living spaces are accented with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplaces' & grand windows that allow tons of natural light. The Second floor has 3 beds & 2 baths with loft space that can also be used as a study!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Caleo Court have any available units?
3305 Caleo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Caleo Court have?
Some of 3305 Caleo Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Caleo Court currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Caleo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Caleo Court pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Caleo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3305 Caleo Court offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Caleo Court offers parking.
Does 3305 Caleo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Caleo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Caleo Court have a pool?
Yes, 3305 Caleo Court has a pool.
Does 3305 Caleo Court have accessible units?
No, 3305 Caleo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Caleo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 Caleo Court has units with dishwashers.

