Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED four bedroom, three bath home with a spacious living area and new hardwood floors throughout! Fully remodled kitchen and fresh paint throughout! Sliding doors and windows extend across the back of the home overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard! No HOA and Plano ISD.