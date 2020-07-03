3300 Kingsbridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely home around the corner from Plano high school! Fabulous location!

Great floor plan with formals, 3 beds, & family room. Upgraded plantation shutters and blinds in every room.

Home offers unique features: open brick column in the hall, rotunda style dining room overlooking covered patio. Kitchen featuring granite counters, backsplash, double oven, & cooktop. Large light and bright bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bath has garden tub & walk in shower. Large family den, warm paneling brick fireplace. Generous yard. Parking in rear. Updates are new paint, new tiles & resurfaced bathrooms.

Fridge, washer, dryer included. Pet accepts case by case(depends on breed & weight)