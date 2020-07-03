All apartments in Plano
3300 Kingsbridge Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:14 PM

3300 Kingsbridge Drive

3300 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Kingsbridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home around the corner from Plano high school! Fabulous location!
Great floor plan with formals, 3 beds, & family room. Upgraded plantation shutters and blinds in every room.
Home offers unique features: open brick column in the hall, rotunda style dining room overlooking covered patio. Kitchen featuring granite counters, backsplash, double oven, & cooktop. Large light and bright bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bath has garden tub & walk in shower. Large family den, warm paneling brick fireplace. Generous yard. Parking in rear. Updates are new paint, new tiles & resurfaced bathrooms.
Fridge, washer, dryer included. Pet accepts case by case(depends on breed & weight)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
3300 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 3300 Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Kingsbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

