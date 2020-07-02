3253 Parma Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light and bright townhome in excellent location with 2 living areas, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths; one full hall bath up and half bath down. Bamboo wood floor in LA1 and dining areas. Upstairs loft great for home office or 2nd living area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS refrigerator, separate utility room with washer and dryer; walk-in pantry; small fenced yard w-patio that is maintained by HOA; great community with pool. Great price for this location! Landlord is having upstairs painted on Saturday 07-13-19. There is a refundable pool key charge of $125.00.