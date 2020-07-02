All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

3253 Parma Lane

3253 Parma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3253 Parma Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Light and bright townhome in excellent location with 2 living areas, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths; one full hall bath up and half bath down. Bamboo wood floor in LA1 and dining areas. Upstairs loft great for home office or 2nd living area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS refrigerator, separate utility room with washer and dryer; walk-in pantry; small fenced yard w-patio that is maintained by HOA; great community with pool. Great price for this location! Landlord is having upstairs painted on Saturday 07-13-19. There is a refundable pool key charge of $125.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 Parma Lane have any available units?
3253 Parma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3253 Parma Lane have?
Some of 3253 Parma Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 Parma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3253 Parma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 Parma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3253 Parma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3253 Parma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3253 Parma Lane offers parking.
Does 3253 Parma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3253 Parma Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 Parma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3253 Parma Lane has a pool.
Does 3253 Parma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3253 Parma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 Parma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3253 Parma Lane has units with dishwashers.

