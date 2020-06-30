All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3244 Tarrant Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3244 Tarrant Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

3244 Tarrant Lane

3244 Tarrant Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3244 Tarrant Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath townhome wonderfully located in the sought after community of Pasquinellis Westbrook At Ridgeview in Plano with Frisco ISD. Home features manufactured wood styled floors in large living room with vaulted ceilings open to dinning and kitchen with granite counters, pantry and black appliances. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with walk-in closet. Mezzanine by bedrooms is ideal for office space or kids area. Fenced backyard and community pool to enjoy during the summer time. Pets are considered on a Case By Case Basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Tarrant Lane have any available units?
3244 Tarrant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Tarrant Lane have?
Some of 3244 Tarrant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Tarrant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Tarrant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Tarrant Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Tarrant Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Tarrant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3244 Tarrant Lane offers parking.
Does 3244 Tarrant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Tarrant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Tarrant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3244 Tarrant Lane has a pool.
Does 3244 Tarrant Lane have accessible units?
No, 3244 Tarrant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Tarrant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Tarrant Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District