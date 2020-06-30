3244 Tarrant Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath townhome wonderfully located in the sought after community of Pasquinellis Westbrook At Ridgeview in Plano with Frisco ISD. Home features manufactured wood styled floors in large living room with vaulted ceilings open to dinning and kitchen with granite counters, pantry and black appliances. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with walk-in closet. Mezzanine by bedrooms is ideal for office space or kids area. Fenced backyard and community pool to enjoy during the summer time. Pets are considered on a Case By Case Basis.