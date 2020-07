Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in Plano ISD! Updated, bright and airy home with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, large living room, dinning room and updated kitchen with new cook-top and dishwasher. Enjoy the backyard from the bright and air-conditioned sun-room. Sun room not included in the footage, so, 1635 sq ft is without the sunroom.