Plano, TX
3213 Parma Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3213 Parma Lane

3213 Parma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Parma Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
West Plano townhouse recently updated granite countertops (2018), laminate wood floors (2018), carpet upstairs (2020) and water heater (2020). Open concept kitchen and living along with a separate dining room are on the first level while all bedrooms are on the second. Located minutes away from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Legacy West and Shops at Willow Bend. Easy access to Highways 190 and 121 and the Dallas North Tollway. Established neighborhood with community pool and greenbelts. HOA maintains exterior of home and yard maintenance. Washer and Dryer on property. Refrigerator can be provided if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Parma Lane have any available units?
3213 Parma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Parma Lane have?
Some of 3213 Parma Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Parma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Parma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Parma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Parma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3213 Parma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Parma Lane offers parking.
Does 3213 Parma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Parma Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Parma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Parma Lane has a pool.
Does 3213 Parma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3213 Parma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Parma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Parma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

