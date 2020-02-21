3213 Parma Lane

Amenities

West Plano townhouse recently updated granite countertops (2018), laminate wood floors (2018), carpet upstairs (2020) and water heater (2020). Open concept kitchen and living along with a separate dining room are on the first level while all bedrooms are on the second. Located minutes away from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Legacy West and Shops at Willow Bend. Easy access to Highways 190 and 121 and the Dallas North Tollway. Established neighborhood with community pool and greenbelts. HOA maintains exterior of home and yard maintenance. Washer and Dryer on property. Refrigerator can be provided if needed.