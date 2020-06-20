All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:30 AM

3212 Bonsai Drive

3212 Bonsai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Bonsai Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated two bedroom two and one half plan with high ceilings and plantation shutters on all windows. The property has been recently painted with faux wood floors throughout the first level and carpet on the second floor. The kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets with granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. The property features large rooms with new light fixtures and wood framed mirrors in all baths. Utility room features numerous built-ins with a custom closet system in the master bath. Property is located on a quiet, treed lot that backs to a large greenbelt with views of the community pool. Must see this one of a kind property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Bonsai Drive have any available units?
3212 Bonsai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Bonsai Drive have?
Some of 3212 Bonsai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Bonsai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Bonsai Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Bonsai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Bonsai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3212 Bonsai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Bonsai Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 Bonsai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Bonsai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Bonsai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3212 Bonsai Drive has a pool.
Does 3212 Bonsai Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Bonsai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Bonsai Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Bonsai Drive has units with dishwashers.

