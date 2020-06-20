3212 Bonsai Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated two bedroom two and one half plan with high ceilings and plantation shutters on all windows. The property has been recently painted with faux wood floors throughout the first level and carpet on the second floor. The kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets with granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. The property features large rooms with new light fixtures and wood framed mirrors in all baths. Utility room features numerous built-ins with a custom closet system in the master bath. Property is located on a quiet, treed lot that backs to a large greenbelt with views of the community pool. Must see this one of a kind property!