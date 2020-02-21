All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3212 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3212 18th Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

3212 18th Street

3212 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3212 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, 75 and the GBTP. Nestled in the quiet Meadows subdivision, this brick home features an open concept, laminate flooring, an eat in kitchen with refrigerator and a covered patio perfect for entertaining. With natural light coming through the picture windows it is easy to look at the large back yard with a storage shed and trees that provide plenty of shade. Painted in a neutral color palate, updated lighting and bathroom. The attached 2 car garage has a washer and dryer and a driveway that provides additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 18th Street have any available units?
3212 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 18th Street have?
Some of 3212 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3212 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3212 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3212 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3212 18th Street offers parking.
Does 3212 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 18th Street have a pool?
No, 3212 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3212 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 3212 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 18th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District