3212 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, 75 and the GBTP. Nestled in the quiet Meadows subdivision, this brick home features an open concept, laminate flooring, an eat in kitchen with refrigerator and a covered patio perfect for entertaining. With natural light coming through the picture windows it is easy to look at the large back yard with a storage shed and trees that provide plenty of shade. Painted in a neutral color palate, updated lighting and bathroom. The attached 2 car garage has a washer and dryer and a driveway that provides additional parking.