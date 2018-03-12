3105 Oak Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Major renovation in 2017 with large green belt and creek in backyard providing summer shade and sounds of a nearby waterfall. Special features include hand scraped hardwood floors, quartzite kitchen and powder bath counters, sub zero fridge, ice maker, warming drawers, and farmhouse sink in kitchen. Master bath updated with marble shower with body sprayer, freestanding bath, dual vanities, and custom California closet. Dual offices and multiple living spaces in open floor plan perfect for hosting gatherings. Backyard features grilling station and separate patios to enjoy the creek view with outdoor lighting enhancements. You will hardly believe you are in the city and close to every amenity!