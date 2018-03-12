All apartments in Plano
3105 Oak Hollow Drive
Last updated September 28 2019

3105 Oak Hollow Drive

3105 Oak Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Oak Hollow Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Major renovation in 2017 with large green belt and creek in backyard providing summer shade and sounds of a nearby waterfall. Special features include hand scraped hardwood floors, quartzite kitchen and powder bath counters, sub zero fridge, ice maker, warming drawers, and farmhouse sink in kitchen. Master bath updated with marble shower with body sprayer, freestanding bath, dual vanities, and custom California closet. Dual offices and multiple living spaces in open floor plan perfect for hosting gatherings. Backyard features grilling station and separate patios to enjoy the creek view with outdoor lighting enhancements. You will hardly believe you are in the city and close to every amenity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

