3105 Charter Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in Royal Oaks subdivision. Ready to move in. Spacious with lots of lights and great layout. Walk-in to large living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and dinning area. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with space for seating area. Great backyard with deck and 2 car garage. Walking distance to school and Santa Fe Park. Pets are case by case.