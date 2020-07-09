All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3105 Charter Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3105 Charter Oak Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:50 PM

3105 Charter Oak Drive

3105 Charter Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3105 Charter Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Royal Oaks subdivision. Ready to move in. Spacious with lots of lights and great layout. Walk-in to large living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and dinning area. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with space for seating area. Great backyard with deck and 2 car garage. Walking distance to school and Santa Fe Park. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have any available units?
3105 Charter Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have?
Some of 3105 Charter Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Charter Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Charter Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Charter Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Charter Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Charter Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Charter Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3105 Charter Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Charter Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Charter Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Charter Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District