Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is super duper clean and cute! Freshly repainted, granite counter tops, back splash, sink and microwave, new shower, new gutters, new roof and landscaping and lawn completed by a landscape designer. This is clean and ready to be leased. Down the street from an excellent school in an top rated school district. Across the street from the beautiful greenbelt. Open and bright floor plan. No refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Don't miss this one. No sign in yard.