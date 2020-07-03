3100 Hoffman Drive

Wonderful location with walking distance to shops and parks! Exemplary schools with Matthews and Jasper. New laminate flooring at first and second floor. New granite counter tops and back splash in the kitchen. New granite counter tops in bathrooms. Large and bright living room with open kitchen and dining area. Gas fireplace. Open front and backyard with matured trees. Ready to move in! Video tutorial is available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
