3024 Sheraton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 living areas and 2 dinning areas. Updated floors.

Refrigerator, washer, dryer provided. Microwave and built in hutch in kitchen area. Large master suite with pan ceiling, 3 large closets, separate vanities, separate tub and shower. Circular driveway in front, additional parking pad and storage in back near the rear entry 2 car garage driveway and fenced back yard. WBFP in beamed ceiling Den. This house has 6 different types of nice ceilings and 5 ceiling fans. Cedar closet in hallway. Owner is Agent.