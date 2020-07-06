All apartments in Plano
3024 Sheraton Drive
3024 Sheraton Drive

3024 Sheraton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Sheraton Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 living areas and 2 dinning areas. Updated floors.
Refrigerator, washer, dryer provided. Microwave and built in hutch in kitchen area. Large master suite with pan ceiling, 3 large closets, separate vanities, separate tub and shower. Circular driveway in front, additional parking pad and storage in back near the rear entry 2 car garage driveway and fenced back yard. WBFP in beamed ceiling Den. This house has 6 different types of nice ceilings and 5 ceiling fans. Cedar closet in hallway. Owner is Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

