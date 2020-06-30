All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:03 AM

3012 Ridge Hollow Drive

3012 Ridge Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Ridge Hollow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have any available units?
3012 Ridge Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Ridge Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Ridge Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

