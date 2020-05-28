All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:46 AM

3008 TOWNBLUff Drive

3008 Townbluff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Townbluff Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with fenced back yard. the master is at the back of the property and is separate from the other 2 bedrooms that are on the front of the property, the kitchen, breakfast area and living area with fireplace are between the bedrooms. The owner is in the process of updating the property with new tile flooring, paint, kitchen counter tops and scheduled for new appliances (dishwasher, range) Property is scheduled to be complete by 08-04-2019, when the property goes active for showings, it will be available to show. Call CSS for access code. Any and all information pertaining to this listing to be verified to the satisfaction of the potential tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have any available units?
3008 TOWNBLUff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have?
Some of 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 TOWNBLUff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive offer parking?
No, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have a pool?
No, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 TOWNBLUff Drive has units with dishwashers.

