3008 TOWNBLUff Drive

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with fenced back yard. the master is at the back of the property and is separate from the other 2 bedrooms that are on the front of the property, the kitchen, breakfast area and living area with fireplace are between the bedrooms. The owner is in the process of updating the property with new tile flooring, paint, kitchen counter tops and scheduled for new appliances (dishwasher, range) Property is scheduled to be complete by 08-04-2019, when the property goes active for showings, it will be available to show. Call CSS for access code. Any and all information pertaining to this listing to be verified to the satisfaction of the potential tenant.