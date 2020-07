Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS DRIVE UP WITH FLOWER BED BORDERS,TREES AND MANICURED LANDSCAPING IN SOUGHT AFTER WOODS AT RUSSELL CREEK. UPDATED AND LOVINGLY MAINTAINED.LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BUILT IN DESK.SEPERATE WINGS WITH 2 BEDROOMS EACH.WONDERFUL OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO.NEAR EXEMPLARY RATED SCHOOLS.NEIGHBORHOOD IS NEXT TO 185 ACRE PARK,HIKE AND BIKE TRAILS,STOCKED LAKE AND BASEBALL AND SOCCER FIELDS.WILL GO FAST!