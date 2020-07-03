All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:23 AM

3004 Afton Ridge Drive

Location

3004 Afton Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful floor plan: A spacious master bedroom downstairs and three separate bedrooms and a game room upstairs. A bright family room open to the kitchen and the breakfast nook. Plenty of storage. Master bathroom with a separated shower, a garden tub and a double sink vanity top. Recently renovated with new blinds, new carpets, laminate floors and porcelain tiles. Beautiful backyard with a privacy wood fence. Great location with easy access to prime shopping (Stonebriar Center, Shops at Legacy, etc.) and highways (North Dallas Pkwy, US-121 & US-75). Walking distance to blue ribbon schools (Skaggs Elementary, Rice Middle School), and to the beautiful Russel Creek Park. 3 minutes walking to the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have any available units?
3004 Afton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3004 Afton Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Afton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Afton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Afton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Afton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Afton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

