3004 Afton Ridge Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful floor plan: A spacious master bedroom downstairs and three separate bedrooms and a game room upstairs. A bright family room open to the kitchen and the breakfast nook. Plenty of storage. Master bathroom with a separated shower, a garden tub and a double sink vanity top. Recently renovated with new blinds, new carpets, laminate floors and porcelain tiles. Beautiful backyard with a privacy wood fence. Great location with easy access to prime shopping (Stonebriar Center, Shops at Legacy, etc.) and highways (North Dallas Pkwy, US-121 & US-75). Walking distance to blue ribbon schools (Skaggs Elementary, Rice Middle School), and to the beautiful Russel Creek Park. 3 minutes walking to the community pool.