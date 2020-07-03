Move in by 11-30 and receive prorated rent free! - Beautiful Home in Frisco ISD! Located in Highly desired Ridgeview Ranch neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is open and bright and ready for you to call home. Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen looks out into the living room. Wood burning fireplace in one of the 3 living areas to keep warm by in the winter! Good sized backyard with a covered patio perfect for enjoying the nice warm weather days! Very Spacious for a 1 story home and in a great area! $200 OFF VIVINT SECURITY SYSTEM (optional). Owner handles Yard Maintenance! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2940 Moody Drive have any available units?
2940 Moody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Moody Drive have?
Some of 2940 Moody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Moody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Moody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Moody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Moody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Moody Drive offer parking?
No, 2940 Moody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Moody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Moody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Moody Drive have a pool?
No, 2940 Moody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Moody Drive have accessible units?
No, 2940 Moody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Moody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Moody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
