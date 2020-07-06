All apartments in Plano
2932 Galveston Street

2932 Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Galveston St, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in Villas of Middleton and Plano ISD. Many upgraded features including wood flooring throughout common areas; granite counters and SS appliances in kitchen, cast stone fireplace in living area. Open concept floor plan with spacious living, dining and kitchen downstairs, along with powder bath. Master bedroom features luxurious private bath with extra large walk in shower with seat, dual vanities and walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms share a bath. Front entry garage; small, private backyard. Utility room holds full size washer & dryer; blinds throughout. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Non-smoking only; pet deposit is per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Galveston Street have any available units?
2932 Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Galveston Street have?
Some of 2932 Galveston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Galveston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Galveston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 2932 Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Galveston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 2932 Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 2932 Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Galveston Street has units with dishwashers.

