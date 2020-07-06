2932 Galveston Street

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in Villas of Middleton and Plano ISD. Many upgraded features including wood flooring throughout common areas; granite counters and SS appliances in kitchen, cast stone fireplace in living area. Open concept floor plan with spacious living, dining and kitchen downstairs, along with powder bath. Master bedroom features luxurious private bath with extra large walk in shower with seat, dual vanities and walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms share a bath. Front entry garage; small, private backyard. Utility room holds full size washer & dryer; blinds throughout. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Non-smoking only; pet deposit is per pet.