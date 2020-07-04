2916 Beauchamp Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Spectacular pool & Golf Course Views! Fabulous Willow Bend home in guard-gated community with 24-hr roving patrol, neighborhood backs to golf course with one of the best views in Plano! Stunning elevation with gorgeous landscaping and custom 25 feet wrought Iron entry door. 5 Bedroom and 4.1 Bathroom. Elegant formal room, Large Master suite, second bedroom, Office room. second utility kitchen, 3 bedroom and two bathroom upstairs with game room, balcony, and a must-see gorgeous starry sky media room. Over $250k in recent upgrades and renovations, please see the attached upgrade list. Custom pool with spa, pergola with built-in grill, fire and water features and a large shaded back yard lawn. Renowned PISD