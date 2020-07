Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan microwave oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super clean !Refrigerator included! Laminate floor in Living and dining area, tile floors in kitchen and 2 baths. Two bedrooms plus loft area and one full bath at upstairs, all bedrooms have ceiling fans. fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood with community pool. Within seconds of major highway(121 & 75), shopping, and entertainment. FRISCO schools!

No smoking allowed! Allow only 1 pet, under 25 lbs.