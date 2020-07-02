All apartments in Plano
Find more places like
2904 Benchmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2904 Benchmark Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:18 AM

2904 Benchmark Drive

2904 Benchmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2904 Benchmark Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
North facing stunning home with vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen and new carpets make this a must see. The open floor plan boasts an island kitchen with large walk-in pantry perfect for entertaining and families. Master down features large shower and separate hydro tub. Second bedroom downstairs perfect for guests. Split bedrooms up make for the perfect family home to spread out and relax. Enjoy the Plano hike and bike trails behind the home and close proximity to Jack Carter Recreation Center and Pool. Location can't be beat within the Plano School District. Ready for move in NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2904 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
2904 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Benchmark Drive have?
Some of 2904 Benchmark Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Benchmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Benchmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2904 Benchmark Drive offer parking?
No, 2904 Benchmark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Benchmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Benchmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Benchmark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2904 Benchmark Drive has a pool.
Does 2904 Benchmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2904 Benchmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Benchmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Benchmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 BedroomsPlano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly PlacesPlano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford EstatesDowntown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District