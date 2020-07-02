2904 Benchmark Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

North facing stunning home with vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen and new carpets make this a must see. The open floor plan boasts an island kitchen with large walk-in pantry perfect for entertaining and families. Master down features large shower and separate hydro tub. Second bedroom downstairs perfect for guests. Split bedrooms up make for the perfect family home to spread out and relax. Enjoy the Plano hike and bike trails behind the home and close proximity to Jack Carter Recreation Center and Pool. Location can't be beat within the Plano School District. Ready for move in NOW!