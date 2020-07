2800 Loch Haven Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***All required forms and instructions are supplements to MLS listing. ONLY PROVIDED FORMS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT TIME OF APPLICATION***ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST PLANO SCHOOL ZONE. 3 OVERSIZED BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 DINING AREAS PLUS A STUDY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. LEASE INCLUDES WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIDGERATOR. DOES NOT INCLUDE WINE COOLER. LANDSCAPED YARD ON QUIET INTERIOR CORNER LOT FULLY SPRINKLERED, 8 FT FENCE FOR PRIVACY. RING DOOR BELL SYSTEM. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING.