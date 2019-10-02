2732 Parkhaven Drive

Amenities

Custom 4 bedroom home with 2 baths, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with electric range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, over the range vented hood and microwave oven. New paint and new carpet. Refrigerator with ice maker. Like new top load washer and dryer in laundry room with boot and shoe storage box in mud room. Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and nook. Vaulted ceiling in den with wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and wood mantel. New 30 year roof 2016, new AC 2017. Tub & shower in guest bath, Master bath has a shower. Large back yard with wood fence. Sprinkler system in the yard. Show this one!