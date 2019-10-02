All apartments in Plano
2732 Parkhaven Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

2732 Parkhaven Drive

2732 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Parkhaven Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom 4 bedroom home with 2 baths, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with electric range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, over the range vented hood and microwave oven. New paint and new carpet. Refrigerator with ice maker. Like new top load washer and dryer in laundry room with boot and shoe storage box in mud room. Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and nook. Vaulted ceiling in den with wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and wood mantel. New 30 year roof 2016, new AC 2017. Tub & shower in guest bath, Master bath has a shower. Large back yard with wood fence. Sprinkler system in the yard. Show this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
2732 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 2732 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 Parkhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2732 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2732 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

