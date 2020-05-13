2721 Gull Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move in ready beautiful single story home - open living areas with lots of windows for natural light and wood and tile flooring throughout. Split bedrooms - master on one side, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill on opposite side and a guest with full bath in the back of the house. This house will be great for entertaining - open kitchen with center island and breakfast bar that open to the living area and covered patio in the backyard with hookup for gas grill. Plenty of storage with extra closets and oversized garage (2.5 car). A short walk to award winning elementary school (FISD). Includes energy efficient NEST Thermostats.