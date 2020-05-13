All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:30 AM

2721 Gull Lake Drive

2721 Gull Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Gull Lake Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move in ready beautiful single story home - open living areas with lots of windows for natural light and wood and tile flooring throughout. Split bedrooms - master on one side, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill on opposite side and a guest with full bath in the back of the house. This house will be great for entertaining - open kitchen with center island and breakfast bar that open to the living area and covered patio in the backyard with hookup for gas grill. Plenty of storage with extra closets and oversized garage (2.5 car). A short walk to award winning elementary school (FISD). Includes energy efficient NEST Thermostats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have any available units?
2721 Gull Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have?
Some of 2721 Gull Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Gull Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Gull Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Gull Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Gull Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Gull Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Gull Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Gull Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Gull Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Gull Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Gull Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

