Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home near George Bush and 75. Minutes away from UTD, Medical City Plano, and great shopping nearby. Granite counter tops in kitchen, laminate flooring, and newly renovated shower in master bath. New 16 SEER Lennox HVAC unit in 2014, new hot water heater in 2014, and 18 in insulation added in 2014. New carpet in 2015. You don't want to miss this great find! More photos to come.