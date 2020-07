Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful West Plano home, very short walk or ride to Exemplary Bethany elementary School and Davis library. Bright and light, sparkling pool w wrought-iron security fence,flag-stone, and covered patio and rose garden. Wood floors and laminate floors recently installed. Hard to find in West Plano home with pool at this price. Recently installed flooring and recently painted inside and out. This home is move-in ready and well-maintained home in a great neighborhood.