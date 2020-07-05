2705 Shoal Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Executive living in a tropical paradise on premium golf course lot at an unreal price! Stunning 2 story foyer with gleaming marble floors and sweeping wrought iron staircase welcome you. Inviting chef's kitchen is complete with granite countertops, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, sub zero fridge, wine cooler and gas range. Family room has stunning granite fireplace and unique glass wet bar. Upstairs master suite has the best views in town from the spacious balcony. Enjoy movies or your favorite sports in the private, upstairs media room. Vacation in your own low maintenance backyard complete with pool, spa, outdoor grill, covered patio, and fire pit.