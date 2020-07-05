All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:53 AM

2705 Shoal Creek Circle

2705 Shoal Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Shoal Creek Circle, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Executive living in a tropical paradise on premium golf course lot at an unreal price! Stunning 2 story foyer with gleaming marble floors and sweeping wrought iron staircase welcome you. Inviting chef's kitchen is complete with granite countertops, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, sub zero fridge, wine cooler and gas range. Family room has stunning granite fireplace and unique glass wet bar. Upstairs master suite has the best views in town from the spacious balcony. Enjoy movies or your favorite sports in the private, upstairs media room. Vacation in your own low maintenance backyard complete with pool, spa, outdoor grill, covered patio, and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have any available units?
2705 Shoal Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have?
Some of 2705 Shoal Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Shoal Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Shoal Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Shoal Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Shoal Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Shoal Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.

