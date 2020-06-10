2629 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This cute home features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with a study-office or whatever you want it to be room. With a wardrobe, it could be a 4th bedroom or nursery but it has no closet. The layout is perfect with the bedrooms on one side of home and living space on the other. Great for having guests over and plenty of room I the backyard for entertainment under the patio cover. See this house with notice and enjoy all the wonderful things that Plano has to offer. Great ISD, things to do, places to dine, and the DART rail runs through Plano. The DART rail can get you close to almost anywhere in the DFW metroplex. Act fast for the opportunity to live in this very established neighborhood East of 75-central.