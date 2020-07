Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely Plano house in Frisco ISD. New flooring in formal living, formal dining and family room, new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, and updated lighting and fixtures. Kitchen with new quartz countertops features a large island that is open to the family room. Community offers two pools and playgrounds, a tennis court, and near the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Club.