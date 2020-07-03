2605 Trailridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable home located in Plano with highly sought out school district. Enjoy the bright living room, with the cozy brick fireplace, leading out through large sliding glass doors to the covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Just on the other side of the fireplace is the gorgeous dining room, with built in cabinets, giving plenty of storage for the kitchen attached. Home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in each bedroom and light neutral colors throughout. Come view this move-in ready home today!