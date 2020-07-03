All apartments in Plano
2605 Trailridge Drive
2605 Trailridge Drive

2605 Trailridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Trailridge Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable home located in Plano with highly sought out school district. Enjoy the bright living room, with the cozy brick fireplace, leading out through large sliding glass doors to the covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Just on the other side of the fireplace is the gorgeous dining room, with built in cabinets, giving plenty of storage for the kitchen attached. Home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in each bedroom and light neutral colors throughout. Come view this move-in ready home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Trailridge Drive have any available units?
2605 Trailridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Trailridge Drive have?
Some of 2605 Trailridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Trailridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Trailridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Trailridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Trailridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2605 Trailridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2605 Trailridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Trailridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Trailridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Trailridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2605 Trailridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Trailridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2605 Trailridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Trailridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Trailridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

