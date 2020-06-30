All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

2601 Boedeker Dr

2601 Boedecker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Boedecker Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two story town-home in great location! Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Beautiful sandy laminate wood floors throughout the first level. Spacious kitchen boasts modern gray tile, tons of counter-top space, and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Master bedroom, second bedroom and loft space on second floor. Nice sized backyard, fridge and washer and dryer included. Tenant responsible for HOA dues 25.00 per month. **Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing.

PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Boedeker Dr have any available units?
2601 Boedeker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Boedeker Dr have?
Some of 2601 Boedeker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Boedeker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Boedeker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Boedeker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Boedeker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Boedeker Dr offer parking?
No, 2601 Boedeker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Boedeker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Boedeker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Boedeker Dr have a pool?
No, 2601 Boedeker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Boedeker Dr have accessible units?
No, 2601 Boedeker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Boedeker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Boedeker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

