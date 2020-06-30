2601 Boedeker Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy two story town-home in great location! Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Beautiful sandy laminate wood floors throughout the first level. Spacious kitchen boasts modern gray tile, tons of counter-top space, and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Master bedroom, second bedroom and loft space on second floor. Nice sized backyard, fridge and washer and dryer included. Tenant responsible for HOA dues 25.00 per month. **Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing.



PMI North Texas

2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Phone: +1 469-656-8400