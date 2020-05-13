All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM

2541 Indian Paint Drive

2541 Indian Paint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Indian Paint Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
Award winning FRISCO schools!!! Meticulously maintained home located in heart of Plano in desired Fairways of Ridgeview. Close to Hwy 121, easy commute to businesses, Stonebriar Mall, Shops of Legacy, shopping & dinning places. New Roof in 2013, Water heater 2014 & 2017, The home features beautiful hardwood floors in Living,Dinning, All bedrooms & game room,Fresh paint ,Spacious Living room w Cozy fireplace,large Kitchen,Spacious master bed,Large master bath w big walk in closet. Big Game room for entertaining guests. HUGE backyard & BIG COVERED PATIO for summer fun to entertain family & friends. This home is conveniently located at walking distance to community pool, playground ,tennis and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have any available units?
2541 Indian Paint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have?
Some of 2541 Indian Paint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Indian Paint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Indian Paint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Indian Paint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Indian Paint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive offer parking?
No, 2541 Indian Paint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Indian Paint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2541 Indian Paint Drive has a pool.
Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Indian Paint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Indian Paint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Indian Paint Drive has units with dishwashers.

