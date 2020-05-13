2541 Indian Paint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room playground pool tennis court

Award winning FRISCO schools!!! Meticulously maintained home located in heart of Plano in desired Fairways of Ridgeview. Close to Hwy 121, easy commute to businesses, Stonebriar Mall, Shops of Legacy, shopping & dinning places. New Roof in 2013, Water heater 2014 & 2017, The home features beautiful hardwood floors in Living,Dinning, All bedrooms & game room,Fresh paint ,Spacious Living room w Cozy fireplace,large Kitchen,Spacious master bed,Large master bath w big walk in closet. Big Game room for entertaining guests. HUGE backyard & BIG COVERED PATIO for summer fun to entertain family & friends. This home is conveniently located at walking distance to community pool, playground ,tennis and basketball courts.