Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home situated on a large corner lot in a fantastic neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath features dual vanities and large shower with a seat and two shower heads. A large side yard and back yard with beautiful shade trees provide plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors.