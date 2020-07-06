2517 Northcrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Beautifully Treed Neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedroom Ranch style home with extra large living room. Great opened eat in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and double ovens! Great storage throughout. SS side by side kitchen frig included, washer & dryer included. Tons of natural light. Converted garage perfect for a 4th bedroom or game room with heat & air. Large WIC in Master with extra storage as well. Awesome screened in porch with fans and skylights. Manicured back yard with a shed for storage. Fabulous!Great Neighborhood close to George Bush. Exemplary Plano ISD! Must See!