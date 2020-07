Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed 2.1 baths Home in great community of Fairways of Ridgeview in Plano that feeds into exemplary Frisco ISD schools! Brand new beautiful quartz counter top, glass backsplash, and appliances in kitchen. Kitchen opens to spacious living room overlooking great backyard; vaulted ceilings; fireplace, and wood floors. Easy commute to major highways, shopping centers, restaurants and more! Walking distance to pool, park & tennis courts. A must see!!