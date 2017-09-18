All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2512 Cima Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2512 Cima Hill Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:22 PM

2512 Cima Hill Drive

2512 Cima Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2512 Cima Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pristine & Completely Updated Home Located In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools. Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool A Few Doors Away Or The Playground And Jogging Trails Of This Wonderful Community. Custom Features Include: All New Wood Flooring & No Carpet* Fresh Custom Paint* 3 Living Areas + Private Study* Downstairs Master Suite* Updated Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Microwave, Refrigerator & Oven* Washer & Dryer Provided* Family Room Has Cozy Fireplace & Soaring Ceilings* Unique Ceiling Design* Ceiling Fans In Most Rooms* Free Yard Care & HOA Fees! Meticulous! Community Pool & Playground Just Doors Away! Professionally Managed By Landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have any available units?
2512 Cima Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have?
Some of 2512 Cima Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Cima Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Cima Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Cima Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Cima Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Cima Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Cima Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2512 Cima Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Cima Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Cima Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Cima Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District