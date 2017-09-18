2512 Cima Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Pristine & Completely Updated Home Located In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools. Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool A Few Doors Away Or The Playground And Jogging Trails Of This Wonderful Community. Custom Features Include: All New Wood Flooring & No Carpet* Fresh Custom Paint* 3 Living Areas + Private Study* Downstairs Master Suite* Updated Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Microwave, Refrigerator & Oven* Washer & Dryer Provided* Family Room Has Cozy Fireplace & Soaring Ceilings* Unique Ceiling Design* Ceiling Fans In Most Rooms* Free Yard Care & HOA Fees! Meticulous! Community Pool & Playground Just Doors Away! Professionally Managed By Landlord!